The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $138.60 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00867577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042075 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

