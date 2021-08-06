The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $12.40 on Friday, reaching $396.70. 281,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

