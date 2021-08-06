The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $31.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

