The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $52.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.69 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.