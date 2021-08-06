The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12,831 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $932.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.