The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,113. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

