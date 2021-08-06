The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.13

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,946,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

