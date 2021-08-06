The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The Container Store Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.280 EPS.

TCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 460,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The company has a market cap of $572.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

