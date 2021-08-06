The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The Container Store Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 460,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

