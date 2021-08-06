The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,752,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.