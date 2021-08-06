The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $160.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.28.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $238.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.