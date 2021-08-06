The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.
Shares of CLX opened at $163.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.