The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

