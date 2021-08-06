The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.