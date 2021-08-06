The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 9,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.