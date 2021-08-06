The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

