The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $44,196,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

