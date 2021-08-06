Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $855.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.98.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $714.63 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.17. The firm has a market cap of $707.49 billion, a PE ratio of 372.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

