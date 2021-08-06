Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.