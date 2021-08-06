Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

NYSE TX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,201. Ternium has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

