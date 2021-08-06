Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEX. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

