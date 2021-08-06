Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 768,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 506.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

