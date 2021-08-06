Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 768,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,638. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

