Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

