Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $13.99. Telstra shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 10,471 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSYY shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

