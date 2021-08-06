Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $454.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $462.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after buying an additional 50,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.