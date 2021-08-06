Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,004.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,020.79 ($13.34), with a volume of 64788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £814.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

