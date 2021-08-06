Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.