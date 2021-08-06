Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,500 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.