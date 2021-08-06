Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,060 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWI opened at $108.20 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

