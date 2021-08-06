Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $915,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,689.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

