Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

