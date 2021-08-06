TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

