TD Securities Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

