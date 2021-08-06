TD Securities Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.60.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$21.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,185. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.44.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

