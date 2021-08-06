TCW Group Inc. Takes $4.99 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $255.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

