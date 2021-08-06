TCW Group Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.