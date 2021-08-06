TCW Group Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 559,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

