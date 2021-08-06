TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 59,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

