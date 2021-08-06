TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236,154 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

