Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.