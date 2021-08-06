Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,222 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

