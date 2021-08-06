Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.