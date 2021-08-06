Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TKO traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 278,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.68 million and a PE ratio of 40.18.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

