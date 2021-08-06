Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
TKO traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.22. The company had a trading volume of 278,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.68 million and a PE ratio of 40.18.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
