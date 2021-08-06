Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARS stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $512.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,956. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

