Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.25 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

