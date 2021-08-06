T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 5,241,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,720. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

