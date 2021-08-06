Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

