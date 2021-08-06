Swap (XWP) Market Cap Tops $400,818.61

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $400,818.61 and $72.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00117469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00145047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.38 or 0.99027988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.00797563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,726,823 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.