SVB Leerink Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $725.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $641.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $602.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.87 by $10.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,913,002 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.