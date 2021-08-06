SVB Leerink Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $96.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMED. increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

